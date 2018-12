Even with freezing precipitation Saturday and Sunday, the annual Santa’s Village in Martin drew the third-largest crowd in its 34 year history.

Parks and Recreation Director Brian Moore tells Thunderbolt Radio News 17,860 visitors attended this year’s village. Last year’s 19,000 visitors is the event’s highest attendance.

The event also received 16,000 cans and thirty 55-gallon bags of toys in donations from visitors this year.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...