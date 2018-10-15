With the Volunteers’ 30-24 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Tennessee snapped an 11-game losing streak in the SEC, and had not beaten a team from the SEC West in 2,891 days. That dates all the way back to a 52-14 rout over Ole Miss in 2010.

This was the first win over Auburn for the Vols this century, dating back to 1999. The last time the Vols beat a ranked team away from Neyland Stadium was a 2008 Outback Bowl win over Wisconsin.

All that is great if you’re a Vols fan, but some think this win might have come a week or two early, with an undefeated SEC powerhouse coming to Knoxville this weekend. Tennessee doesn’t need a win to keep the momentum churning, but they need to make it through Saturday injury-free and play a tough game that shows that Alabama’s reign over the SEC will be in jeopardy over the years to come.

The 101st meeting between Tennessee and Alabama will take place Saturday with the Crimson Tide on an 11-game winning streak over Tennessee, matching the all-time longest win streak of the series that dates back to 1901.

Alabama holds the series advantage at 55-38-7. The Vols will try to make it 39 wins this week in head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s first game against his former team. Kickoff this Saturday is at 2:30, with Bob Kesling bringing you the broadcast live on Star 95.1 at 1:00.

