The Center for Earthquake Research and Information has reported a third small earthquake in Obion County this week.

Information shows a 2.3 registered tremor occurred Thursday night at 7:40.

The earthquake was located six miles east of Ridgely, between Brown Creek Road and Bud Barker Road.

This earthquake followed a 2.23 tremor that was registered just before 2:30 in the morning on Thursday, in approximately the same area.

Research and Information reports show a 1.6 registered tremor was detected around 10:30 Tuesday night, with this earthquake also in close proximity to Thursday’s recordings.