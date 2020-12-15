A 13-year old Paducah girl was arrested twice Saturday for driving stolen vehicles.

Paducah police reports said the juvenile was first stopped just after noon, when an officer saw a car driving the wrong way in front of the Police Department.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted, and said the keys were left in the vehicle.

The vehicle had damage to the front bumper and passenger side, which the owner said was not there prior to the theft.

A Court-Designated Worker was contacted about the incident, and a judge advised to cite the girl and release her to her mother.

Police reports said around 6:30, a reported stolen Ford Mustang was seen operated by the same 13-year old girl.

During an attempt to elude officers, the juvenile ran the car into a wooden fence of a home.

Following the second incident, the judge ordered the girl taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple charges that included receiving stolen property over $10,000, theft by unlawful taking and first degree criminal mischief.