In baseball tomorrow, Lake County will begin the tournament in Class-A with a game against Greenback at 4:00. TCA will follow with their game against University School – Johnson City at 6:30. Haywood and Covington will also begin the Class-AA tournament tomorrow at 4:30. Covington will play Pigeon Forge, and Haywood will play Forrest High School.

In Softball, Gibson County will kick off the first round of the Class-A tournament tomorrow versus Sale Creek at 4:00. Halls will play Whitwell at 4:00, as well. District 14-AA’s champion and runner-up, Lexington and South Side, are still alive. Lexington play Sequatchie County at 4:00, and South Side plays Marion County. In Class-AAA, Dyer County will play Ooltewah.

In tennis tomorrow, the Union City Lady Golden Tornadoes will find themselves in a semi-final matchup against Signal Mountain at 3:00. That winner will advance to the State Championship match.