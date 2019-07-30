The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled rookie outfielder Lane Thomas from Triple-A Memphis, taking the 25-man roster spot of outfielder Harrison Bader who was optioned to Memphis on Monday.

The team also announced that outfielder Marcell Ozuna will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment with Memphis on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals have also claimed left-handed reliever Adalberto Mejía from the Los Angeles Angels and he will be added to the team’s 25-man roster upon reporting.

Infielder Jedd Gyorko (right wrist/back strain) has been transferred to the 60-day Injured List to make room for Mejía on the team’s 40-man Major League roster.