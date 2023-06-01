Thompson Says Tourism Dollars Bring Benefits to Weakley County

A recent Legislative Breakfast in Union City centered its focus on the promotion of tourism in the region.

The event featured Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Department of Tourist Development, along with three State Representatives and two State Senators.

Commissioner Ezell informed the large crowd that Tennessee was now ranked 11th in the nation for visitor spending.

Members of the nine county Northwest Tennessee Tourism board were also in attendance, including Brad Thompson, who serves as Weakley County Director of Economic and Community Development.

Thompson told Thunderbolt News the event was very positive and informative.(AUDIO)

Thompson said tourism was important to all area counties, with visitor dollars creating positive economic impacts.(AUDIO)

Reports showed Tennessee received approximately $27.5 billion dollars in visitor spending in 2022.