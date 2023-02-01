Thompson shares sesquicentennial information with Martin Kiwanis

City of Martin Director of Community Development Brad Thompson shared information at the January 18 Kiwanis meeting about the festivities being planned to celebrate the city’s upcoming Sesquicentennial (1873 – 2023).

Thompson said the official kickoff will be July 1 with a concert in Festival Park and that the next events will include the opening of the Centennial Time Capsule and the Sesquicentennial Fireworks Celebration, which will feature an expanded show.

He also outlined a number of other planned events and invited Kiwanis members to join a committee and to consider even adding a special entry in the Kiwanis and City of Martin Christmas Parade.

Thompson underscored how important it is for citizens to work together to connect and improve the community.

Brad Thompson is pictured here with Kiwanis President Ann Gathers, who presented him a certificate of appreciation showing that a donation is being made in his honor to Martin Public Library.