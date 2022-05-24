Thousand Acre Recreation Lake public meeting

The TWRA is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night to hear community concerns about the future management of Carroll County’s Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.

TWRA’s Lee Wilmot says recent state legislative action began the process of transferring ownership of the lake from the Carroll County Watershed Authority.

Both fishing and non-fishing activities are held at the lake, which was named in December one of legendary fisherman Bill Dance’s Signature Lakes.

Tuesday night’s public meeting is at 6:00 at the Carroll County Civic Center in Huntingdon.