Thousands in Union City to Attend Discovery Park

Travelers in Union City may have seen the long backup of traffic on Everett Boulevard on Saturday.

Obion County Commissioner Jim Bondurant said an event at Discovery Park of America brought several thousand visitors and the need for police assistance.(AUDIO)

Reports said traffic was backed-up from the Discovery Park entrance down to almost Main Street for a period of time.

Several tour buses had also delivered passengers to walk-thru the “Let It Glow” light show on Saturday night.