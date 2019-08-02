Events and activities with the 139th annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will get underway this Friday morning.

Mass will be held this morning on the picnic grounds of the Graves County community, with a “blessing of the meat” to also take place.

The blessing comes in advance of almost 20,000 pounds of pork and mutton, that is placed on the pits of the picnic grounds for Saturday’s event.

Today’s activities include the annual Knights of Columbus fish supper, bingo, live music and the annual 5K-Run starting at 7:00 this evening.

On Saturday, over 10,000 people are expected to converge to the Fancy Farm community, with events to include bingo, live music, bar-b-que and the always popular political speaking.

Pork and mutton will be on sale starting at 11:00, with political speaking starting at 2:00.

Those attending the event can also purchase their $5.00 ticket to win the chance at a brand new car, which is given away each year at 10:00 on Saturday night.