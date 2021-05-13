THP announces annual memorial service

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will honor state troopers and other law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty at the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s annual memorial service Friday morning.

The service will take place at 9:00 at the Department of Safety and Homeland Security in Nashville.

Commissioner Jeff Long, Colonel Matt Perry, family, and friends of fallen officers will be in attendance to commemorate the 43 Tennessee State Troopers, and more than 20,000 officers in the United States who have died in the line of duty.