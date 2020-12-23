The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign during the Christmas holiday aimed at deterring impaired driving and reducing fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways.

The THP will focus on distracted, reckless, speeding and unrestrained motorists with state troopers performing saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints.

All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have state troopers working to ensure a safe holiday.

During last year’s Christmas holiday period, six people were killed in six traffic crashes on Tennessee roads. Of the six vehicular fatalities, alcohol was involved in one of the traffic deaths. Two were passenger vehicle occupants, three were pedestrians and one was a motorcyclist.