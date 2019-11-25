The Tennessee Highway Patrol has announced the seventh annual “I-40 Challenge” traffic safety initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday, with increased patrols from state police or highway patrols, as well as local agencies along the I-40 corridor nationwide.

In Tennessee, I-40 enforcement will increase during the busiest travel days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Troopers will be assigned every 20 miles on Interstate 40 for 12-hour shifts Wednesday from 10am to 10pm, and Sunday from 10am to 10pm.

During last year’s Thanksgiving holiday period, there were 16 fatalities in 15 fatal crashes in Tennessee, with no fatal crashes occurring in West Tennessee.

The THP will continue state-wide enforcement on all Tennessee roadways during the holiday season.