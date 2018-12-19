A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of the driver responsible in the hit and run crash that killed a Mississippi man in two years ago in Hardin County.

THP Public Information Officer Lieutenant Bill Miller says the THP is now offering a $10,000 reward, in addition to the $10,000 the family of the victim is offering in the case.

The incident happened December 12, 2016 on State Route 142 when a southbound log truck attempted to pass Thomas Garner’s vehicle, but struck the left rear of his car causing it to spin out of control.

The log truck left the scene of the crash, and has yet to be identified.

Lieutenant Miller says the THP made every attempt to locate this particular log truck, pulling over trucks that fit the description and that this route where the crash occurred is heavily traveled by log trucks.

Miller says anyone with any information should contact at the Tennessee Highway Patrol Jackson Dispatch at 1-800-736-3993.

