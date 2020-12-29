The Tennessee Highway Patrol along with an agent from the Tennessee Department of Revenue reconstructed the Vehicle Identification Number on the suspect bombing vehicle to help investigators positively identify the registered vehicle owner.

THP spokesperson Lieutenant Bill Miller says the team found parts containing numbers that were used to identify the VIN.

According to Miller, the team spent several hours of forensic processing to reconstruct the full 17-digit VIN, without damaging the evidence for further examination.

Lt. Miller says this, along with additional investigative efforts of the FBI and ATF, contributed to the identification of bombing suspect Anthony Warner.

The investigation is active and ongoing.