The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released preliminary information, concerning an injury accident in Obion County on Tuesday morning.

Reports show 30 year old Danyelle Whitmore, of Troy, was operating a 2016 Chrysler sedan northbound on State Route 183, with four juvenile passengers.

Investigations indicated Ms. Whitmore’s vehicle collided with a 1989 Freightliner Farm Truck, driven by 28 year old Jordan Richards, of Mayfield.

The report said Richards failed to yield as he pulled onto Highway 183 from Wolverine Road, with Ms. Whitmore’s car striking the left side center of the Freightliner.

After impact, Highway Patrol reports said both vehicles continued to travel across the center line, and came to a rest in a roadway ditch.

Ms. Whitmore was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis by Air Evac, with a six year old and seven year old child sent by air ambulance to Le Boneur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Two other children in the vehicle were released to parents at the scene.

The Highway Patrol report stated that both drivers, and passengers, were properly restrained at the time of the accident.

Richards was cited by police for failure to yield the right of way.