A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle/vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Highway 45 near Sharon.

According to emergency personnel on the scene, Trooper Clint Todd was traveling on a patrol motorcycle when a vehicle pulled onto the highway from Mt. Vernon Road. Trooper Todd struck the vehicle in the driver’s side door and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Todd sustained broken limbs, but injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Eye-witnesses say it appeared Todd was thrown about 40-feet from the motorcycle.

The accident is still under investigation. Thunderbolt Radio News will have more information when it becomes available.

