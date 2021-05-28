THP urging motorists’ safety this Memorial Day weekend

As motorists travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is urging them to buckle up and put the phone down.

THP Jackson District Sergeant Jena Eubanks tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Sergeant Eubanks says while road construction has been halted this weekend, motorists still need to slow down in those work zones.

(AUDIO)

Eubanks says this holiday weekend the THP will be increasing patrol efforts along I-40 and other state highways.