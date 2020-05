As motorists travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is urging them to buckle up and put the phone down.

THP Jackson District Sergeant Jena Eubanks tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Sergeant Eubanks adds…

Sergeant Eubanks says during the COVID-19 pandemic, troopers continued to see accidents caused by speeding and distracted driving.

Eubanks says this holiday weekend the THP will be increasing patrol efforts along I-40 and other state highways.