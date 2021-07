Nearly a million Tennesseans are expected to hit the road this Fourth of July holiday weekend and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive safely.

THP Jackson District Sergeant Jena Eubanks tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says over 992,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a trip between now and Monday, the second most on record, and 34% more than last year’s holiday period.