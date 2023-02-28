Threat of heavy storms cancels Wednesday’s Skyhawk Baseball matchup against UIC

A 430-mile drive for the visiting team combined with a forecast calling for an 87% chance of thunderstorms at first pitch time has forced the cancellation of Wednesday’s UT Martin and UIC baseball game at Skyhawk Field.

Beginning Wednesday, heavy rain is expected to sweep through the West Tennessee area for the next three days.

Weather permitting, UT Martin is scheduled to resume its homestand on Friday with a three-game weekend series against Kent State that runs through Sunday.

(UTM Sports Information)