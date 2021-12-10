December 10, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Threat of Strong…

Threat of Strong Storms and Possible Tornadoes Remains in Ken-Tenn Area

Threat of Strong Storms and Possible Tornadoes Remains in Ken-Tenn Area

The entire Ken-Tenn area remains in a Level 3, or enhanced threat of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says all of West Tennessee and Western Kentucky remains in a Level 3, or enhanced probability, of severe thunderstorms tonight.

The greatest risk during the storms is strong damaging winds and tornadoes.

Forecasts call for the storms in the Ken-Tenn area to occur during late night Friday, and early Saturday morning.

All residents are reminded to have a weather radio, or other source of information, should severe weather move into the area.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology