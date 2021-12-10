Threat of Strong Storms and Possible Tornadoes Remains in Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service says all of West Tennessee and Western Kentucky remains in a Level 3, or enhanced probability, of severe thunderstorms tonight.

The greatest risk during the storms is strong damaging winds and tornadoes.

Forecasts call for the storms in the Ken-Tenn area to occur during late night Friday, and early Saturday morning.

All residents are reminded to have a weather radio, or other source of information, should severe weather move into the area.