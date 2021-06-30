Three apply for judicial opening covering five Tennessee counties

Tennessee’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission says it has received three applications for a circuit court judge seat in the 24th Judicial District, which encompasses Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry counties.

According to a news release, J. Brent Bradberry, Vance Walker Dennis, and Charles L. Trotter Jr. applied for the vacancy created due to the retirement of Judge C. Creed McGinley, who is leaving August 1.

The commission will hold a public hearing on August 3 at the Benton County Courthouse in which the public can raise opposition to any of the applicants.