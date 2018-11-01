Three area high school football players are among the semi-finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awarsds.

Lake County’s Dezmon Johnson (Class 1A), Covington’s Marcus Hayes (Class 3A), and Dyersburg’s Chris Russell (Class 4A), are among the top football players nominated for the prestigious Mr. Football Award.

Five semi-finalists were announced Thursday, with three finalists for each category announced by Mike Keith on Monday, November 12 at 2:00 on titansonline.com.

The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 25th, where the winner of each award will be announced.

This is the 34th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2018 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

