April 21, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Three area athletes…

Three area athletes named to TSWA Boys All-State team

Three area athletes named to TSWA Boys All-State team

Three area athletes are named to the boys basketball all-state team.

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced Wednesday its 2021 all-state boys team, selected from athletes nominated by sports writers from across the state.

Making the Class-A All-State team were Gleason senior Elijah Young; Peabody junior Demarkus Kee; and West Carroll junior Jalen Anglin.

There were no athletes from Northwest Tennessee named to the Class-AA and Class-AAA teams.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology