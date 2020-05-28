Three men are in custody in Nashville and four kilograms of cocaine were seized, along with cash and a handgun following a multi-agency undercover drug investigation.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says agents learned that a drug transaction was scheduled to take place Wednesday in a parking lot near downtown Nashville.

Agents with the TBI, FBI, DEA, Homeland Security, and the Metro Nashville Police Department Major Case Task Force, conducted surveillance at the location and located a vehicle with two individuals inside in possession of approximately four kilograms of cocaine.

Arrested were 18-year-old Christopher Kenneth Funez, of Antioch,; 46-year-old Francisco Castillo Rojas, of Juarez, Mexico; and 26-year-old Marco Polo Sanchez, of Murfreesboro.

All three are charged with Conspiracy to Deliver over 300 grams of Cocaine, with Funez and Rojas also charged with Possession of over 300 grams of Cocaine.

Funez faces an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

All three are being held in the Davidson County Jail.