An investigation into a kidnapping in Carlisle County resulted in multiple arrests for drug activity.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office reported a woman came into the D & D gas station in Arlington on Sunday morning asking for help.

The victim told police she was bound, gagged, and held at the home of 41 year old Edward Wallace.

Kentucky State Police, along with Carlisle and McCracken deputies later executed a search warrant at a home on US 80 in Arlington, and found 19 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, various items of drug paraphernalia, and cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.

During the search of the home, reports said 51-year-old Sheila Burgess arrived and a search of her vehicle yielded residual amounts of methamphetamine and Xanax pills.

Using information obtained during the search warrant, officers contacted 38-year-old Kelvin Thomas, of Clinton, who was arrested after agreeing to deliver two ounces of methamphetamine to the home.

Wallace was issued charges that included kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

Ms. Burgess was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax and prescription drugs not in proper container.

Thomas was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.