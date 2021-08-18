Three Arrested for Home Burglary in Western Kentucky

Three people have been arrested for the burglary of a Western Kentucky residence.

Hickman County Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies were called to Columbus, after homeowners were alerted by security cameras of two people taking items from the property.

When deputies arrived at the scene, an SUV sped away and crashed, with a juvenile apprehended.

Deputies, along with officers from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Clinton Police Department, then began a ground search of the area.

Officers arrested Dalton Van Camp, of Clinton, in a wooded area, where firearms and ammunition was located.

Reports said Isaac Lemons, also of Clinton, was taken into custody after being located walking near the crime scene.

Reports said officers are now investigating to determine if Lemons and Van Camp were involved with additional burglaries in the area.