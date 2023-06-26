Three Arrested for Stealing Outbuilding in Graves County

Three people from McCracken County were arrested on charges of stealing a 14-by-40 foot outbuilding.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports said 45 year old Micheal D. Little, 39 year old Johnathan Stephens and 51 year old Sandra K. Vibbert were issued numerous charges due to the theft.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered the stolen outbuilding, after Little and Stephens connected it onto two utility trailers.

Reports said the men were pulling the building down McGuire Road, when tires on one of the trailers blew out.

Through an investigation, it was determined the building had been stolen from a residence located in the 1100 block of McGuire Road in Symsonia.

Little and Stephens told officers they had permission to take the building, but the owner said the claim was untrue and he did not know the men involved.