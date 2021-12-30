Three arrested in Dresden looting

Three people have been arrested for looting Dresden businesses destroyed in the December 10th tornado.

Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker says a woman was arrested after taking items from Kountry Korner.

Crocker says the woman was stopped by the Gleason Police Department with parts of the items taken in the burglary recovered.

Among the items stolen were beer, tobacco products, and tools.

Two men were arrested after they were seen exiting the rear of Poppi’s Pizzeria in downtown Dresden with property that hadn’t yet been recovered.

All three are being held in the Weakley County Jail.