Charges have been placed against three people, following an armed robbery in Fulton.

Police reports said officers were called to a home on Popular Street, where 30 year old Antwain Porterfield was robbed.

At the scene, Porterfield told officers that 23 year old Micheal Downing, and a 17-year old juvenile, were at his home, when the juvenile produced a gun.

Reports said the juvenile placed the gun to Porterfields head, while Downing took $275 in cash from his pocket.

An investigation resulted in a first-degree robbery warrant for Downing, who was arrested at a residence in Clinton.

A pick-up order was issued for the 17 year old juvenile, who was taken into custody in South Fulton.

Fulton police also arrested 19 year old Zakira Donald, of Fulton, who drove the suspects from the robbery scene.

She was charged with complicity to first degree robbery.