A call for Kentucky State Police to assist the Graves County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of three people on Monday.

Post 1 reports said Sheriff’s officials first received a call of an intoxicated subject walking on State Route 80 West, in the Fancy Farm community.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 29 year old Jeremy Kendrick, of Mayfield, was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself in a residence.

The report said Kendrick later exited the residence and received medical attention on the scene, before transport to a Mayfield hospital.

During this incident, State Police were able to observe drug paraphernalia in the home, with 25 year old Corey McCoy consenting to a search of the property.

During the search, multiple bags of methamphetamine was found on McCoy’s person, along with marijuana and digital scales.

Reports said McCoy was taken into custody on charges that included trafficking in methamphetamine and marijuana, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Following his incarceration, Troopers returned to the home to find 23 year old Mary Harding, of Wingo, in a vehicle on the property.

She was then taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants.