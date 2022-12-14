Three arrested in McKenzie drug investigation

Three people are facing drug charges following a multi-agency drug investigation in McKenzie.

Thirty-four-year-old Ezekiel Harris, 26-year-old Elizabeth Lowry, and 28-year-old Darin Taylor were arrested Wednesday morning by agents and investigators with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests came after search warrants were obtained for homes located in the 100 block of Linden Heights and the 100 block of Linden Street, both in McKenzie.

During the search of the homes, drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Harris and Lowry were located inside the residence on Linden Heights, and Taylor was located inside the residence on Linden Street.

All three were taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

Harris and Lowry are each charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule I (Suboxone), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Harris is being held without bond. Lowry’s bond is set at $4,000.

Taylor is charged with Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell and Distribute (Marijuana), Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

His bond is set at $51,000.