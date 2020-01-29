Three people are facing drug charges after officers executed a search warrant yesterday in Dresden.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says members with the Sheriff’s Department, along with the Dresden Police Department, executed a search warrant yesterday at an apartment on East Main Street where they discovered an ounce of crystal meth, a small amount of marijuana, drug pipes, and rifle ammunition.

Arrested were 37-year-old Matthew Cloar Mangum, 28-year-old Autumn Brianna Tyson, and 32-year-old William Joseph Tyson, all of Dresden.

Captain McGowan says all three are charged with Possession of Schedule Two Meth with Intent to Resale, Simple Possession of Schedule Six Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.