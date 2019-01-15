Three people are facing drug charges after two separate home searches in Weakley County.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 58-year-old Randy Allen Ellis was arrested after Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators, deputies, and Dresden Police officers searched a residence on Oakdale Street in Dresden and found 11 grams of crystal meth, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

McGowan says Ellis was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital from the lobby of the Sheriff’s Department and will be charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Monday, Sheriff’s investigators also searched a home on Holland Street in Gleason and found three grams of meth, loaded hypodermic needles, digital scales, and $723 dollars in cash.

41-year-old Jason Miles Sprouse and 59-year-old Charles Randall Bolin are charged with Possession with Meth with Intent to Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.