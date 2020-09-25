Three men are charged in an undercover drug operation in Decatur County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says the charges against 54-year-old David Jackson, 42-year-old Jody Jowers, and 72-year-old Kenneth Peace stem from undercover drug purchases from last November through this past January.

Last Wednesday, Jackson and Jowers were served with arrest warrants while being held in the Decatur County Jail on unrelated counts. Jackson is charged with five counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sale or Possession of Methamphetamine while Jowers is charged with three counts of the same charge.

Last Friday, Peace was taken into custody and booked into the Decatur County Jail on six counts of the same charge.

All three have been released on their own recognizance.