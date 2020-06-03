The suspect and two others involved in a shooting last week in McKenzie appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Appearing are 18-year-old Malcolm Lee, Jr., of McKenzie, who’s charged with Attempted First Degree Murder; 20-year-old Mary Beth Lyles, of Martin, charged with Filing a False Report; and 22-year-old Katie Nicole Smith, also of Martin, who’s charged with Accessory after the Fact.

The charges stem from an incident last Wednesday night when Lee allegedly shot 18-year-old Canon Magourik seven times at a residence on Union Church Road in the McKenzie area of Weakley County.

Magourik survived and was treated at a Nashville hospital.

Lee and Smith were captured Friday in Humphreys County by US Marshals and are being held in the Weakley County Jail, while Lyles was arrested in Weakley County and has since been released.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says more people could be charged as the investigation continues.