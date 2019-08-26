Three people in Weakley County are facing child abuse charges in two separate incidents.

27-year-old Amber Roadcap, of Dresden, is charged with three counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect after her three minor children ages 5, 4, and 2, all tested positive for methamphetamine through a drug screen by the Department of Children Services.

Miss Roadcap also tested positive for meth.

In a separate incident, 26-year-old Samantha Rose Mitchell and 25-year-old William Jacob Kyle James, both of Martin, are charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse after their one-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

James also tested positive for meth and cocaine, and Miss Mitchell tested positive for meth.

All three are being held in the Weakley County Jail.