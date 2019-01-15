Three Dresden men charged with kidnapping and beating another Dresden man entered not guilty pleas Tuesday in Weakley County Circuit Court.

C.J. Allen, Trever James Bradberry, and Cody Wayne Brown, all 18, and all from Dresden, appeared before Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham Tuesday morning, where they pleaded not guilty to charges of Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Evading Arrest.

The charges stem from an incident in November where the three men allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old Dresden man, tied him to a chair in a shed, and beat him with a wooden table leg.

After the three men left, the victim was able to free himself and flag down a motorist for help on Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon.

At the time of the incident, Allen was out of jail on bond for a September shooting incident in Dresden.

Brown is free on a $2,500 dollar bond, while Allen and Bradberry are each being held in the Weakley County Jail on a quarter million dollar bond.

All three are set to make their next court appearance on March 11th.