Three consecutive months of lower unemployment in Tennessee

As the economy continues to rebound, Tennessee has experienced three straight months of lower unemployment.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for August came in at 4.6%, a tenth of a percent lower than July’s revised rate of 4.7%. June’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.

Unemployment across the state last month was 3.5 percentage points lower than it was last August.

Employers brought an additional 4,400 employees into the workforce between July and August. The manufacturing sector had the largest increase in employment, followed by the mining/logging/construction sector, and then the government sector.