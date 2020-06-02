Obion County has now seen a spike in the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with three deaths also being reported.

The latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health showed Obion County with their 40th confirmed positive case on Tuesday, following their first case recorded on March 28th.

The report indicated three people have died, who have tested positive with the virus.

Also, 24 of the total 40 cases are listed as recovered.

In Lake County on Tuesday, 765 positive cases of coronavirus were reported, with the largest majority of those coming from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

The spike in numbers is being attributed to a mass testing that took place at the facility on May 29th.

The report did indicate 405 of the 765 positive cases were considered recovered.