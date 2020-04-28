The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission heard a preview of the next two years of hunting and trapping seasons at its April meeting.

At the meeting, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommended the Unit Chronic Wasting Disease for deer hunting be expanded to include Crockett, Gibson, and Lauderdale counties.

The three counties are classified as CWD High-Risk counties, but have not been added to Unit CWD.

The addition of these counties will bring the number to eleven counties in Unit CWD.

The proposal also allows the use of guns in Unit CWD throughout all of deer season, except during the traditional archery-only segment.

The Agency is also proposing an unlimited number of earned antlered deer, with the current limit now set at two.