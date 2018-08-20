Hunters have the opportunity to participate in Tennessee’s inaugural statewide archery, private lands only/antlered only deer season this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission established the short season to give hunters an opportunity to harvest a buck with velvet-covered antlers.

The hunt is not open on any TWRA wildlife management area. Sportsmen are reminded to ask for permission to hunt on private lands.

The annual bag limit for antlered deer is two and deer taken during this weekend’s hunt will count toward the bag limit.

