Three Days of Early Voting Begins in Kentucky

Today is the first of three days of early voting in Kentucky.

In Fulton County, voters can cast their ballots Thursday until 6:00 at the Pontotoc Building in Fulton.

On Friday, voters can make their selections with voting at the County Office Complex in Hickman, from 10:00 until 6:00.

And on Saturday, voters in the Cayce community can cast their ballots from 10:00 until 6:00 at the Methodist Church.

On November 8th, voting in Kentucky will take place from 6:00 until 6:00.