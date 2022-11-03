November 3, 2022
Three Days of Early Voting Begins in Kentucky

Today is the first of three days of early voting in Kentucky.

In Fulton County, voters can cast their ballots Thursday until 6:00 at the Pontotoc Building in Fulton.

On Friday, voters can make their selections with voting at the County Office Complex in Hickman, from 10:00 until 6:00.

And on Saturday, voters in the Cayce community can cast their ballots from 10:00 until 6:00 at the Methodist Church.

On November 8th, voting in Kentucky will take place from 6:00 until 6:00.

