Three people are dead after a shooting and hostage situation Monday in Henry County.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew says the incident began around 9:00 Monday morning, when Bobby Mercer, owner of Indoor Heating and Comfort in Springville, enter the business and fired several rounds, killing his wife, Amanda Mercer, and an employee, Cindy Townsend.

After hours of negotiation, officers sent tear gas inside and entered the building where they found Mercer dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the THP, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, Paris Police Department, TBI, and the 24th Judicial District.

The incident remains under investigation.