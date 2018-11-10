Three Dresden men are facing charges after kidnapping and assaulting another man at shed just off Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 18-year-old Christian James Allen, 18-year-old Trever James Bradberry, and 18-year-old Cody Wayne Brody, all of Dresden are charged with Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault after taking a 19-year-old man to a shed, tying him to a chair, and beating him with a wooden table leg.

When the three men left, the victim was able to free himself and flag down a motorist for help.

The victim was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer Hospital with head trauma.

Captain McGowan says the victim was tied to the chair with zip ties, his eyes were covered with tape, and a bag placed over his head.

McGowan says while deputies were at the scene, the three suspects returned but fled the scene when they spotted the authorities.

Deputies chased the vehicle on several back roads south of Martin until the suspects stopped and surrendered on Hilltop Road.

During a search for evidence in the case, investigators also found marijuana, baggies, and digital scales.

Bradberry was also charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Resale.

Allen was out of jail on bond for a September shooting incident in Dresden.

All three are being held in the Weakley County Jail.

