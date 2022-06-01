Three Earthquakes Recorded Tuesday Morning in Northwest Tennessee
Three earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning in northern Dyer County.
The Center for Earthquake Research and Information registered the first earthquake just after 3:00, seven-and-a-half miles southeast of Ridgely.
This tremor had a recording of 2.6 on the scale.
At 3:34, a 2.1 earthquake was recorded seven-and-a-half miles southeast of Ridgely.
The largest of the three earthquakes occurred at 3:40, just over seven miles northwest of Newbern.
Earthquake and Research Information reports said this tremor registered a magnitude 3.1, which was felt by residents in the area.
The location of the Tuesday morning earthquakes is along the New Madrid Fault Line.