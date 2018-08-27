Three people in Weakley County are facing drug charges after officers found meth and marijuana in a home in Dresden.

Investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division searched a home on Post Oak Cove in Dresden and found meth, marijuana, digital scales, and drug pipes.

38-year-old Ricky Black of Dresden, 28-year-old Brooke Chandler of Gleason, and 29-year-old Aaron Powell of Dresden are charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Black and Chandler are facing a Tampering with Evidence charge after Black told Chandler to hide a meth pipe in her pants, which was later recovered at the Weakley County Jail.

All three are being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...