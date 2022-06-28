Three facing trespassing, vandalism charges

Three people are facing trespassing and vandalism charges after being found in a Gleason residence that was supposed to be empty.

Forty-one-year-old Jeremy Doster, of Gleason, 39-year-old Christopher Hairston, of Martin, and 48-year-old Tina Marie Jackson, of Gleason, were found inside a home on Old State Route 22.

The victim told Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies that she had evicted the previous tenant the day before and that no one was suppose to be there.

A back door and window had also been broken out between the previous tenant leaving the three individuals being found in the home.

All three are charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespassing and Vandalism.

Miss Jackson is facing additional charges of Shoplifting and Theft of Property from a separate incident.